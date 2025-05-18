Wife of incarcerated former Kawambwa PF MP Nickson Chilangwa has passed away

SAD NEWS; MRS. MWAMBA KAMBIKAMBI CHILANGWA PASSES AWAY



Lusaka-Sunday 18th May 2025



We wish to inform members of the Patriotic Front and the public at large, that the spouse to our Deputy Secretary General and former Kawambwa Member of Parliament Hon. Nixon Chilangwa, Mrs. Mwamba Kambikambi Chilangwa has passed away in Ndola after a short illness.





Our heartfelt Condolences goes to Hon. Chilangwa who is currently incarcerated at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe, to the Chilangwa and Kambikambi families and to the people of Kawambwa and Luapula Province where the works and social contributions of Mrs. Mwamba were deeply felt.





We pray and sincerely appeal that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) and Government, will consider an immediate temporary release of Hon. Nixon Chilangwa to allow him to attend to this untimely funeral of his beloved wife.





May the soul of Mrs. Mwamba Kambikambi Chilangwa rest in eternal peace.





More details will follow later.



Issued by

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Secretary General

PATRIOTIC FRONT