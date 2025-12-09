Wife of top military chief k!lled, daughter injured during attempted coup in Benin

The wife of General Bertin Bada, Director of the Military Cabinet of the Head of State of Benin Republic, has d!ed from injuries sustained during an attack on his home by an armed group while their daughter was reportedly injured.

According to a publication by LSI Africa, a reputable media and news company, the attack on the General’s Cotonou home was carried out by a group of soldiers involved in the attempted coup d’état aimed at truncating the country’s democratic government, eliminate or abduct high-ranking generals and Chiefs of Staff.

On Sunday morning, December 7, 2025, the group of soldiers calling themselves the Military Committee for Refoundation seized control of the state television and announced that the government had been dissolved.

Between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., top command members of the Security and Defense Forces evacuated their homes in coordinated movements to reach safe locations, successfully avoiding further abductions.

Despite the swift actions of loyal forces, the Army Chief of Staff and another officer were initially taken hostage but were safely released following counter-operations by the Beninese Army.

Just hours later, the Minister of Interior said the takeover attempt had been foiled.

Benin’s President Patrice Talon thanked army leaders for helping to defeat the attempted coup and also vowed that the mutineers would be punished.

Meanwhile, Colonel Faïzou Gomina, Commander of the National Guard, confirmed the tragic incident, expressing condolences and condemning those who took part in the attack.

“Everyone involved in this tragic situation must be apprehended,” he added.