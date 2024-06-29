Wife poisons husband for not appreciating the 50th birthday party she planned for him

A woman who planned her husband’s 50th birthday party, allegedly turned the occasion into a nightmare after sensing he was ungrateful.

Michelle Peters, 47, is accused of poisoning her spouse’s Mountain Dew with Round Up weed killer because he was “not appreciative” of the festivities she planned, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime.

Her husband contacted the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to report that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife.

He said his Mountain Dew tasted “odd” and “weird” and that he got sick shortly after drinking it. He did not think much of it initially, but after two weeks began coughing up brown or yellow mucus, and had a sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea, he told detectives.

The man said that Mountain Dew drinks he had outside of their home in Missouri had a regular taste, but that the two-litre bottles of the drink in his garage tasted off.

That led him to pull CCTV footage and he saw his wife allegedly mixing Mountain Dew bottles with Roundup and returning the tampered drink to the garage fridge.

The husband “said that every time he put a new bottle in the refrigerator, Michelle would put Roundup in it,” states the affidavit.

He gave a bottle of the mixed liquid and the videotape to someone as evidence “in case he died from being poisoned”.

Peters when questioned said she was mixing them to make “weed killer that she saw on Pinterest” but eventually admitted that she “should have just divorced” him.

“Michelle said she was mad at (her husband) because she had thrown him a 50th birthday party and he was not appreciative,” police said, according to the affidavit.

Michelle Peters has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. She is being held at Laclede County Detention Center with no bond and is set to make a court appearance on July 2.

Her husband said he suspects his wife poisoned him to get his $500,000 life insurance payout or because she might be having an affair.