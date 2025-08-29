Wife to Nathaniel Chinyeremire Barthram, now partner to Zed Farmer, is still looking for her husband!

Keabetiwe Fatima Gabathwane, wife to Nathaniel Chinyeremire Barthram, now partner to Maria Zaloumis, is still looking for her husband!

Nathaniel Legally Married to a Motswana in Gaborone



“I’m still looking for my husband. He ran away with my car and I understand he is in Zambia”





“I’m surprised that my name is being associated with or being dragged in the murder of a young man, Enock Simfukwe Kasengele who I have never met. I’m in Botswana”