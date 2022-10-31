OPINION: WILL A FORMER RULING PARTY EVER BOUNCE BACK TO POWER IN ZAMBIA?

By Isaac, Political Commentator

We have seen from around 1964 from the time Zambia got independence that its becoming almost certain that when a political party loses power, they never bounce back to power. UNIP lost to MMD in 1991 and as at now 2022, they are nowhere to be seen. Not even a Councillor.

The MMD lost power to the Patriot Front in 2011 and the party members scampered like pigeons who sees a cat been thrown on them. Most of them joined the ruling PF party, others went to the then biggest opposition “UPND” . As at 2022, they have no Single MP, Mayor or council chairperson. Only a few councillors in Eastern province.

Personally i have seen a difference with the PF losing power to UPND.

Firstly, most big wigs of the PF have remained steady fast and have continued supporting the party and are loyal to the party. Yes, we have seen a few others leaving the party or openly fighting the party but i have not seen any MP resigning to join the UPND or any Other political Party.

That, should ring something in the minds of the UPND. I have never seen a former ruling party reorganising itself like the way i have seen the PF. During the immediate past independence day celebrations, evidence is there to see that PF dominated the celebrations in almost all places they participated. Copperbelt, Kabwe, Nakonde and many parts of the country. That shows that people genuinely supports PF country wide and still remains a party of choice by many Zambians.

A reality Check to the UPND, They should know that the extra 1million votes they got, mostly, it was a vote of no confidence in the PF and a sympathy vote to UPND, Most people are not willing to gamble on those lines again.

The biggest challenge PF may have is to remain united after the conversion. If they just manage to be united after the conversion, PF will be first political party in Zambia to bounce back to power just infact after just 1 term in opposition.

Tribalism, nepotism, corruption and Failure to govern the country by the rule of Law has made UPND to be detested by most Zambians who thought things could change for the better. They dont realise that they are losing popularity faster than they gained i

PF will definitely bounce back. Its just a matter of time.