Will Makebi Zulu’s rumored presidential ambitions deepen  PF  cracks?- A KBN TV EDITORIAL

Will PF survive the storm of its own leadership storm?





A KBN TV EDITORIAL



UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi has thrown a sharp arrow into the heart of the Patriotic Front (PF), warning that the party will disintegrate once it chooses a leader. His remark should not be dismissed lightly, especially when the PF stands at a crossroads.





But will the PF truly collapse? Let us ask the hard questions.



1. Is PF united enough to survive a convention?





The PF today is not the PF of 2011 or even 2016. It is fractured, riddled with mistrust, and heavily bruised from its 2021 electoral defeat. Can such a party truly hold a convention without tearing itself apart?





2. What about the ‘three days before elections’ theory?



Mumbi Phiri suggests that PF could hold a convention just three days before the general election and still win. But is that realistic, or is it wishful nostalgia for the days when PF could rally masses at short notice? Can the current PF, battered by internal squabbles, survive such a gamble?





3. Will Makebi Zulu’s rumored presidential ambitions deepen the cracks?



Strong whispers are circulating that lawyer and MP Makebi Zulu is positioning himself for the presidency. Will his bid unify or further polarize the party? How will older heavyweights—such as Brian Mundubile, Given Lubinda, or Chanda Katotobwe—react to being outflanked by a younger contender?





4. Can PF manage the generational clash?



There is a visible tension between the “old guard” who feel entitled to lead and the younger generation that believes the PF must rebrand. Will this generational tug-of-war explode once nominations open?





5. What role will Edgar Lungu’s legacy play?



Although former President Lungu has stepped aside, his shadow looms large. Will the PF move on from him, or will loyalty to his legacy become a stumbling block for new leadership?





6. Can PF overcome its image problem?



The party is still associated with corruption scandals, economic mismanagement, and political violence in the eyes of many Zambians. Can any leader—whether Makebi Zulu or anyone else—convincingly rebuild trust before 2026?





7. Is Milupi’s prophecy of disintegration inevitable?



Will PF surprise everyone by emerging stronger after its leadership contest, or will it confirm Milupi’s prediction and scatter into factions and splinter parties?





The Final Question



The PF stands before a storm. Its convention—whether held tomorrow or three days before the 2026 polls—will not just be about choosing a leader. It will be about deciding whether the PF remains a political force or becomes a cautionary tale in Zambian politics.





So, the question we must all ask is simple: Will PF survive the storm of its own making?