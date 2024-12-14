Will Smith Addresses Diddy Rumors During Concert: ‘I Don’t Even Like Baby Oil’

Will Smith is addressing the rumors that he was involved with Diddy‘s ‘freak-offs’ or any of the embattled mogul’s alleged sex crimes.

While performing in San Diego on Thursday (December 12), Will took a moment to discuss all of the memes he’s been seeing that place him in Diddy’s vicinity – and made sure to clarify he’s had nothing to do with any of it.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ. “I been seeing y’all memes and stuff. People been making memes. I see the memes. Some of the stuff is funny. I haven’t addressed any of this publicly but I just wanna say this very clearly – I don’t got shit to do with Puffy so y’all can stop all them memes. Y’all can stop all of that bullshit. I ain’t been nowhere near no damn freak-off. I do enough of my own shit. Don’t be putting me in other people’s shit.”

He continued: “I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid shit. So whenever y’all hear that, if somebody say it, it’s a damn lie. I don’t even like baby oil. I usually don’t respond to dumb ass stuff because like, it’s so many things. People say so much stuff, but that one, y’all memes was doing too much. Y’all was having me mad.”

Even before any of the mounting lawsuits and charges came down on Diddy this year, Gene Deal made a claim in 2023 that Jada and Will Smith were hoping to lure Jennifer Lopez into having a threesome with them, prompting her then-boyfriend Diddy to confront the superstar actor.

When asked about this rumor during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Diddy first stared at Kimmel with a stern expression in response to the audacious question. He then broke character and said: “Yo, this show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here … you really heard that? I don’t know what you’re talkin’ about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends.”

Deal made the allegation during an interview with The Art of Dialogue a month prior, where he recalled Puff’s alleged heated reaction after suspecting that the Men In Black star and his wife were trying to get with his partner.

“We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck. It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons,” he recalled. “Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on [one] side of the room.

“[Puff] stood up. And when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over towards him and he said to me, ‘Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause I’ma snuff him.’