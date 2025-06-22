WILL SOUTH AFRICA RISK GETTING INTO A DIPLOMATIC RILE WITH ZAMBIA BY GIVING POLITICAL ASYLUM TO LUNGU WHEN HE IS ALREADY DECEASED?

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali



WILL SOUTH AFRICA RISK GETTING INTO A DIPLOMATIC RILE WITH ZAMBIA BY GIVING POLITICAL ASYLUM TO ECL WHEN HE IS ALREADY DECEASED?

People are not simply buried as if disposing of garbage; there are specific rules and procedures that must be followed. Before a burial occurs, notices and permits are typically required. In village settings, a Chief or Headman must be informed and must give their consent.

In cases involving a foreign national whose origin is known, the country of origin must be notified, and their consent is necessary. This process becomes even more critical when the deceased is a politically exposed person, particularly a former head of state.

Specifically regarding the case of President Edgar Lungu, South African authorities would require formal documentation before releasing the remains of a foreign national for burial or repatriation to their home country.

This document, often referred to as a Consular Certificate, is issued by the country of origin and serves the following purposes:

(a) It confirms the individual’s identity and citizenship;

(b) It formally requests the release of the body; and

(c) It establishes legal custody and repatriation authority.

In this particular case, the South African government would need to formally notify the Zambian High Commissioner in South Africa that the family of Edgar Lungu intends to bury the former head of state in South Africa and that they have no objections to this request.

However, as reported in today’s Daily Mail, the Zambian government has indicated that they have not received such notice—neither at the High Commission in South Africa nor directly from the Zambian government.

Such rules typically exist only when there are cordial diplomatic relations; otherwise, South Africa may choose to ignore these diplomatic protocols and allow the family to proceed with the burial without notifying the Zambian government.

If this were to happen, it could certainly lead to diplomatic tensions between Zambia and South Africa.

I find it puzzling why South Africa would risk its diplomatic relations by granting President Lungu political asylum when he is already deceased, as political asylum is intended for individuals who are alive and in need of protection for their human rights.

Due to the rumours, propaganda, and misinformation surrounding this matter, I plan to return home and provide further explanations at 20:00 hours.

I am not an expert on this subject, so I welcome anyone with more knowledge to reach out to me with additional information.

