“WILL WORK TOWARDS MAKING PF STRONG AGAIN” – GBM

By New Dawn Reporter

PF presidential aspirant, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has urged party members to remain steadfast and defend the former ruling party from both external and internal forces aimed at killing the spirit of togetherness.

Dr. Mwamba says the PF has the potential to bounce back into power if its general membership stand up and defend the pro-poor agenda it was founded on.

In an interview, Dr. Mwamba says his desire to take over the PF is to make the former ruling party stronger again and make it attractive and ready to face the future.

He said since the party lost power a year ago attempts to have it deregistered have been made, with the aim of killing its focus to rise again.

Dr. Mwamba popularly known as GBM described such schemes detrimental to the development of the country.

“This is one of the many reasons why I am contesting for the position of PF presidency. We need to save our party from all the negative energies trying to kill the aspiration of a better Zambia, a Zambia that we all love and will do everything possible to support and protect our people by making them viable to the governance of the country.

The PF’s agenda under my leadership will promote the agenda of Zambia for Zambians first, and this is were our people regardless of their background will have a say over our economy and governance,” he said.

Dr. Mwamba said the current economic agenda by the UPND promotes and protects foreigners only at the expense of locals, forcing and pushing Zambians into abject poverty.

“This is why PF members and Zambians in general need to come together and stand up for the peoples agenda under the PF, unlike continuing on the current economic trajectory under the UPND which only supports foreign interests while keeping away Zambians in the terraces. And, the leaders in the UPND know very well that the PF is still stronger and is the only party that can address the many difficulties Zambians are facing,” he said.

Dr. Mwamba said if elected to lead the PF he will ensure that he works with everyone and promotes unity of purpose ahead of the 2026 general election and beyond.

(File picture Socialist Party president and PF Presidential aspiring candidate GBM)

Credit: New Dawn Newspaper