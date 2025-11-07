WILL ZAMBIANS GIVE THE UPND ANOTHER FIVE YEARS IN 2026?



As Zambia edges closer to the 2026 General Election, a question increasingly occupies the minds of citizens and political observers alike: Will the United Party for National Development (UPND) secure another five years in office?





The ruling party, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, rose to power in 2021 on a wave of public optimism and a promise to restore economic stability, strengthen governance, and promote transparency. Nearly five years later, the nation stands at a crossroads, with mixed opinions on whether the UPND has lived up to its promises — and whether Zambians will reward or punish it at the polls.





Economic Recovery and Stability



One of the UPND’s key achievements has been steering Zambia out of a crippling debt crisis through a series of debt restructuring agreements with creditors. The government’s macroeconomic management has stabilised the exchange rate and reduced inflation, while measures to promote agricultural diversification and mining reform are steadily bearing fruit.





However, many Zambians still feel the pinch of high prices and limited job opportunities. For some, economic recovery has been too slow to touch ordinary lives. This lingering frustration could become a major factor in shaping voter sentiment in 2026.





Governance and Rule of Law



On governance, President Hichilema’s administration has earned praise for upholding the rule of law, restoring media freedom, and maintaining peace and order. Institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) have been given renewed strength to act independently.





Yet critics argue that the fight against corruption has been selective and that some public frustrations remain over the pace of service delivery. The opposition has seized on these concerns to frame the government as “out of touch” with grassroots realities.





CDF and Local Empowerment



The expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been one of the most visible successes of the UPND government. It has allowed communities to decide their own development priorities, building schools, clinics, and bridges in areas long neglected.





But despite its noble intention, the implementation of CDF has not been without challenges. Delays in disbursement and capacity gaps at local levels have occasionally slowed progress, leaving citizens demanding faster impact.





The Political Equation



The 2026 elections will likely be decided on two fronts — urban perception and rural mobilisation. Urban voters, driven by economic and employment concerns, will weigh the government’s economic record carefully, while rural communities will assess development gains and access to basic services.





Meanwhile, opposition parties are working to rebrand and reorganise. The Patriotic Front (PF), though weakened, remains a factor, while emerging parties seek to tap into public impatience.





The Verdict Ahead



For the UPND, the road to 2026 is both an opportunity and a test. The party’s success will depend on how well it connects its policy achievements to the daily lives of citizens — and how effectively it communicates its message across all provinces.





If Zambians perceive that the UPND has stabilised the nation, restored integrity in governance, and laid a foundation for inclusive growth, they may well grant it another mandate. But if the frustrations of high living costs and slow trickle-down benefits dominate the public mood, the 2026 election could prove to be one of the most competitive in Zambia’s history.





In the end, the decision will rest not in campaign rhetoric but in the lived experiences of ordinary citizens — the farmers, traders, students, and workers who will judge whether five more years of UPND leadership is what Zambia needs.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News