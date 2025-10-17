Will Zimbabweans March and follow Geza Today?

In a stunning escalation im Zimbabwe , war veteran and Vice President Chiwenga ally, Blessed Geza, has called on Zimbabweans across the country to rise up in protest this Friday, 17 October 2025.





Geza urged citizens in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, and other cities who cannot travel to Harare for the planned One Million March to hold demonstrations in their own towns instead. He said Zimbabweans must “march to the residences of ZANU–PF leaders” on Friday and then on Saturday, 18 October, converge at State House in Harare to demand President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.





“No one should leave State House until ED steps down,” Geza declared in what many are calling his boldest challenge yet to Mnangagwa’s rule.





The fiery statement has sent shockwaves through the ruling party and security circles, as the nation braces for a potentially explosive weekend of confrontation.