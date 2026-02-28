Willy Ngoma Buried In Shameful Secrecy, Far From Loved Ones





Willy Ngoma, the military spokesperson of the M23-RDF-AFC coalition, was reportedly buried in complete secrecy in Masisi territory, near Rubaya — far from his family and without public acknowledgment.





According to information shared by @michombero, the interment was carried out quietly, with no official ceremony, no public religious rites, and no known presence of relatives, who were reportedly still awaiting the repatriation of his body.





↘️A Hasty and Silent Burial



Residents contacted in the area describe a rapid burial conducted under tight security in a tense environment.





There was no public announcement and no formal communication from the rebel coalition regarding the exact circumstances of either his death or his burial.





For a figure who served as the public face of the movement’s military messaging, observers say the absence of official honors is striking.





↘️Silence From Leadership



To date, leaders of M23-RDF-AFC have not issued a statement confirming or clarifying the details surrounding Ngoma’s death or interment.





That silence has fueled speculation locally, particularly given his strategic and media role within the movement.





Within circles close to the rebellion, some voices have quietly questioned what they describe as a lack of respect toward a senior figure.



“Even in times of conflict, human dignity should prevail,” one local source said anonymously.





↘️Questions and Internal Strains



The circumstances of the burial have also highlighted possible internal tensions within armed groups operating in Masisi, a highly contested and strategically significant area of North Kivu.





According to available information, the family was not involved in decisions regarding funeral arrangements.





As of now, uncertainty remains over the full details of both his death and the reasons behind the clandestine burial.