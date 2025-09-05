WINTER KABIMBA SCHOOLS OPPOSITION



ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba has warned the public to be cautious of opposition leaders who focus solely on criticising President Hakainde Hichilema rather than presenting ideologies that can benefit the nation.





“Let’s deal with development issues. Each one of us must go to the Zambian people and say ‘this is what I can do’,” he said.





“Let the Zambian people listen to us, one by one or in a group form. But to reduce politics to personality is not going to help. Again, I have seen it in the past, we have removed people from power in this country. Rupiah Banda was removed from power. Did it change the fortunes of this country? I doubt it.”





Mr Kabimba said the idea by the opposition should not be to remove one man [President Hichilema] but generate ideas that are going to serve the Zambian people.



ZDM