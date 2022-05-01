Withdraw reckless US base deal, Lubinda asks UPND

By Kombe Mataka

THE speed with which the UPND government is turning Zambia into a colony of the West is a source of great concern, says acting PF president Given Lubinda

He has asked the UPND government “to withdraw from this reckless deal and focus on more progressive undertakings aimed at uniting and not dividing the world”.

Lubinda said in a Facebook Post that the granting of the US geographical areas for the establishment of US military presence in Zambia was a reckless deal which would turn Zambia into an automatic target of any country that is in a military conflict with Washington.

“Soon after being elected, they put much needed money belonging to Zambians in the bank accounts of western capitalists through the cancellation of mineral loyalty tax (MRT),” he said.

“Now only eight months in power, they are about to give away Zambia’s sovereignty to the America by giving large geographical areas for the establishment of USA military bases (AFRICOM). This will turn Zambia into an automatic target of any country that is in a military conflict with America.”

Lubinda noted that the announcement that Zambia had allowed the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) to open an “Office of Security Cooperation” at the US Embassy in Lusaka, came as the country was honouring Zambia’s founding president Kenneth Kaunda.

“This announcement coming on the day that we are honouring the Pan Africanist and beloved KK is most disheartening. The bodies of our founding mothers and fathers of Africa, must be turning in their graves when they see that their principled and visionary policy of non-alignment is thrown in the dustbin in exchange for temporary aggrandisement and power,” he said. “The security and safety of citizens of any country is the most fundamental responsibility of any reasonable government. The UPND government is hereby urged to withdraw from this reckless deal and focus on more progressive undertakings aimed at uniting and not dividing the world.”

The US is to set up an AFRICOM office in Lusaka.

The US government has also announced that since 2014, it has invested over K136 million ($8 million) in military assistance to Zambia for deployment to the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The announcement was made by visiting AFRICOM deputy director for strategy, engagement, and programmes Brigadier General Peter Bailey.

Brig Gen Bailey visited President Hakainde Hichilema at State House on Tuesday.

“The US government announced the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) will open an Office of Security Cooperation at the US Embassy in Zambia,” the statement read in part.

The US added that building on the foundation of shared security interests between the two nations, the new Office of Security Cooperation would enhance military to military relations “and expand areas of cooperation in force management, modernisation, and professional military education for the Zambian security forces”.

The US said Brig Gen Bailey commended President Hichilema and his new dawn administration for its steadfast commitment to regional peace and stability.

He said the US government looked forward to building on its strong bilateral ties with Zambia to enhance security cooperation.