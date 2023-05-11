WITHDRAWING STATE SECURITY STAFF FROM FORMER PRESIDENT’S RESIDENCE AN ACT OF GROSS RECKLESSNESS

…Prince Chanda..✍🏾🙏🏾🇿🇲🦅🙏🏾

President Hichilema is naked and extremely vulnerable in his office as President going by the decisions his gocernment is making.

If the circular going round suggesting that state security has been withdrawn from the former President’s residence is authentic , that cause for alarm. The presidency is deliberately throwing the president under the Bus, this is betrayal.

How can state security be withdrawn when those are constitutional privileges? Secretary to the cabinet is flying straight into the teeth of the constitution without being clear as to what it means to be in active politics. No one else but the secretary to the cabinet will be held accountable.

President Hichilema is making expensive fatal mistake for this country by acting on his own, he is expected to use the judgement of national Intelligence not his own. If he is being stubborn and they are failing to tame him, they are well aware of the consequences they will have to face individually or collectively those who are responsible for presidency.

He first makes an audio stating that it’s difficult to rule blacks or Africans, he shuns sadc meeting as incoming chair to go and drink coffee in Europe, before he lands back home , his security team withdraw state security from former head of state , all this preceded a raid at the former head of state’s residence, a man who is still enjoying presidential constitutional immunity.

These actions are not as simple , these are well calculated but bound to achieve the opposite of what Hichilema expects. These actions do no’t make ECL vulnerable, they make President Hichilema more vulnerable. SADC may isolate Hichilema and so may the rest of African state. That would be the most dangerous thing to happen to any African leader on this time and Era.

We will wait to hear what secretary of the cabinet will say but he must know that he is flying straight into the teeth of the constitution.

_”Ba President Hichilema, amenshi yakutali tayashimya mulilo.”_

I remain *Hardliner* 🇿🇲