WITNESS TESTIFIES THAT FORMER IBA DG GUNTILA MULEYA SAID THAT HE WAS BEING STRESSED BY AN ACCOUNTANT AT WORKPLACE





A witness has testified today that former Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA- Director-General, GUNTILA MULEYA said he was being stressed by an Accountant at his work place.





Mr GUNTILA’s Brother, MUNTANGA has told the Lusaka High Court that when the two met for lunch on the day he was allegedly murdered, he complained that he was stressed and he wished for protection.





MUNTANGA has testified that Mr MULEYA mentioned that the Accountant was pushing him to approve the purchase of vehicles, which were excessively priced.



The witness has told Judge VINCENT SILOKA that the deceased disclosed to him that he had further discovered that the suppliers of the same vehicles were linked to the Accountant.





And MUNTANGA also testified that he noticed that his brother’s body had a bullet exit wound on the forehead while his hands were in handcuffs, when he was invited to identify him at Lusaka’s Maina Soko Medical Centre.





Meanwhile, a Police Officer, Constable NELLY MULENGA has testified that one of the accused, CALEB ALEX ZULU, a police officer, visited the Northmead Police Post twice to request for man power to follow up on a case in Mass Media area.





Constable MULENGA, who is stationed at Northmead Police Post, has told the court that a fire-arm and rounds of ammunition were drawn by Reserve Officer, WILLIAM SHAWA, who was assigned to accompany ZULU on the assignment.





In this matter, ZULU and another Police officer, MTHUSANI DOKOWE, as well as FRANCIS CHIPYOKA, an Accountant at IBA, and SAMUEL DOKOWE, a Business executive are accused of killing Mr GUNTILA.