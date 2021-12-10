WOE UNTO YOU LAWYERS

Emmanuel Chilekwa

There’s something that bothers my mind. Why do lawyers, who read the sane Clause, been to same ZIALE school, but end up with different interpretations about the same Article or Clause.

On very simple Clauses stating 14days; twice held office; petition; determination etc etc these lawyers differ. What kind of knowledge do they possess? Why do they differ interpreting the written law?

Apparently it doesnt matter whether one is a State Counsel, Senior or junior lawyer. They look at any Clause differently.

I wonder why a lawyer, who knows for sure that his client is corrupt, has stolen or killed a person and yet a lawyer still accepts to represent such a client and defend ferociously such a person.

Do we have genuine lawyers or we just have business folks in wigs who have jo qualms taking or invoicing blood money?

Are there lawyers who reject to defend a wealthy thief or criminal?

Can we trust lawyers?

No wonder Bible says lawyers should be pitied. They stop others from progressing and yet they themselves are not able to:

Luke 11:52 says, “Woe unto you, lawyers! for ye have taken away the key of knowledge: ye entered not in yourselves, and them that were entering in ye hindered.”

That’s why I love engineering because regardless of who is working on it, result remains the same.

Unlike lawyers, the same Clause will be interpreted and argued differently depending on which side such a lawyer is. Yet they all go to same school – ZIALE.

Tells you why the legal fraternity is scared of anyone connenting on case before court lest he influences their thinking.

Lawyers are a clique of unstable thinkers. They confuse themselves over little things. Even on something as straight as 14days, twice held office etc. That becomes a huge debate.

In engineering a Start or Stop button, a multiplication, division, addition or subtraction button will always give you samecresukt regardless of who is operating the calculator.

Engineering has no side takers. It deals with hard facts whilst lawyers deal with aligned positions and work to gather aligned points and present them as facts.

Lawyers must apologise to mankind. They mislead us according to their whims.