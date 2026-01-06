Woman accused of f@tally shooting 1-year-old child to send her to God

A 28-year-old woman from Louisiana, Kristin Bass, is facing a first-degree murd£r charge.

Police say she fatally shot her 1-year-old daughter, Acelynn Moss, inside their home on January 1, 2026.

The child’s father, Bradley Moss, said Bass told him she k!lled the victim because she wanted to “send” their daughter to God.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Quelqueshue Street in Sulphur on Thursday, Jan. 1, at about 8:21 p.m. local time, according to a Sulphur Police Department news release.

Upon arriving, authorities discovered that a child had been sh0t and k!lled.

Kristin Bass is being held on a bond of $10 million.

Mother accused of f@tally shooting 1-year-old child to send her to God

The child’s father, Bradley Moss, told Fox 8 that he heard a loud boom the evening of the incident and said he then ran into the room to find Acelynn shot and Bass allegedly holding a gun. He stated that their other child, a 2-year-old girl, was in the room crying for help.

Moss further claimed that Bass told him she shot Acelynn in order to “send her to God,” and that she implied she was planning to shoot their other child as well.

“I almost lost two babies,” he told Fox 8. “I lost one because her mama wanted to send her to God. [My older daughter] said, ‘Help me, Daddy.’ And Kristin said, ‘I just sent our baby to God.’ ”

“She said, ‘Now I gotta get her,’ ” he added, referring to the second child.

A look at Bass’ Facebook account shows that her last post was on Dec. 17, 2025, two weeks before the incident.

In the post, she wrote about her religion and asked for prayers.

She wrote: “I feel like I’ve been living my life in ways opposing my religion. And I hope I haven’t been spreading a false idea of what Christianity is. Don’t be fooled if I’ve been foolish.

“Pray for me. Pray for the people who have seen my imperfect practices.

“Pray for my forgiveness and pray for their clarity. Power in the name of Jesus Christ.”