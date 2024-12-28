Woman aids 16 criminals escape police custody in Maamba, organises robbery next day

SIXTEEN criminal masterminds received a Christmas gift of freedom after a Sinazongwe woman of Southern Province helped them escape lawful custody on the day Christians celebrate the birth of Christ.

Police officers in Maamba were left in awe with their hands on their heads after Memory Simalabi of Nzenga executed her plans.

It is reported that Memory moved from her town to Maamba only to aid the escape of Male offenders by supplying them with hacksaw blades which the ‘excapees’ reportedly used to cut the hinges of the cell grill door and fled the scene like debtor after seeing a creditor.

On the material day, Constable Kwapa Sydney and Constable Kampelya Perfect reported on duty at the front Desk Office in the second shift and everything was reported to be intact.

At 11:30 hours a report of electrocution was received which occurred in Siansowa area, and immediately, the Criminal Investigations Officer, his deputy and Constable Kampelya rushed to the scene.

After that, an officer, Banda Misheck was called in for the reinforcement of the shift. But during the course of the shift, around 16:00 hours, the officers heard the suspects in cell number two shouting that the colleagues in cell one were escaping.

The officers rushed to the cell building which is adjacent to the Police Station and found that the grill gate was hanging on the two padlocks, and that the lower hinges were cut and immediately the Officer-in-Charge was informed.

Other officers came and police started following up the matter with the help of neighborhood watch members.

Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident and identified the assailants as a group of five convicts, four remandees and seven suspects facing various criminal offences.

“The convicts included, Belanka Chilonje, Masimpe Siamulanga, Gift Muleya all arrested for unlawful possession of government trophy and Narvia Kanyema arrested for Assault occasioning actual body harm, and Christopher Siamakanda who was arrested for Breaking into a building and committing a felony therein.”

“The Remandees include Kennedy Sukanzila arrested for theft, Richard Muchindu arrested for assault occasioning actual body harm, Safety Chise arrested for Murder and Lweendo Siamuswi for theft,” Daka said.

Daka further named the suspects as Christopher Sikwilaba, Howard Mugatuka, Bryson Sipatunyana, Kizito Siazuza all arrested for aggravated robbery and Mashal Siambula, Edward Nsondo and Doubt Siabayoma all of the offense of Stock theft.

Following the successful police escape, four of the criminals reunited to commit more crimes.

So they regrouped at an isolated homestead in Ngoma village in Sinazongwe district together with Memory. Unfortunately for them, police were notified before they could rob and attack any innocent Zambian.

However the criminals got wind of the police presence and started abusing the national processed minerals as shots were fired by the suspects after which they ran away in different directions, but unfortunately, two criminal lives were lost after police officers shot back, killing them instantly on the spot, while two others escaped.

Daka identified the deceased as escapees Kizito Sianzuza and Christopher Sikwalaba who were facing aggravated robbery charges while memory was arrested.

After the arrest of Memory, police searched her house and found one home-made gun which was hidden underneath the bed.

“It has been established that the two gunned down escapees were in the business of making and supplying homemade guns to criminals who have been terrorizing Sinazongwe district.

Daka said the dead bodies of the escapees have since been deposited at the Maamba General Hospital mortuary after being certified dead upon arrival.

“Efforts to capture the other escaped criminals have been intensified and police will not hesitate to use maximum force should the situation call for it,” said Daka.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba December 27, 2024