Woman alleges Diddy hired men to recruit young women for private encounters

A woman has come forward with new allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming he hired men to scout his parties and recruit young women for private encounters, framing the invitations as an “honor.”

The woman, identified only as Lisa, shared her experience from Diddy’s high-profile “Vote or Die” Fourth of July event in 2004, which was held in partnership with Sony to promote voter registration. Speaking to The New York Post, Lisa alleged that a group of men approached select women during the party, extending offers to spend personal time with Diddy once the event concluded.

“I was there because my husband worked for Sony,” Lisa recalled. “A man approached me and another woman, saying, ‘Hey, Diddy saw you guys and wants to know if you want to hang out after this is all done.’”

Initially flattered, Lisa said her feelings shifted when the man clarified that the meeting would be “intimate.”

“That was my clue that this wasn’t just a casual invite,” she said. When she mentioned her husband, the man dismissed her and moved on. However, Lisa’s friend accepted the invitation and later expressed regret about the experience. “She never talked about it in detail but said it wasn’t a good experience.”

While it remains unclear if these alleged invitations involved Diddy’s infamous “Freak Off” parties, the rapper’s reputation for hosting wild, late-night orgies during his career peak has been widely documented.

These new claims echo allegations made by former Diddy employee Phillip Pines, who sued the rapper for sexual harassment, sexual battery, and sex trafficking. Pines alleged that between 2019 and 2021, he was tasked with preparing lavish, days-long “Wild King Nights” events, which included procuring drugs, alcohol, and sex toys, as well as cleaning up bodily fluids and other evidence afterward.

Pines’ lawsuit further detailed demands to supply “power banger sex machines” and other items for the gatherings, which he described as debauched and exploitative.

Diddy, currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, has denied all accusations. His legal team issued a statement to TMZ, saying, “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

For Lisa, the mounting lawsuits and criminal charges validate her decision to decline the alleged 2004 invitation. “I hear these stories, and it terrifies me. That could’ve been me. Thank God it wasn’t,” she said.