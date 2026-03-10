BREAKING: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Unloading AR-15 Into Rihanna’s Home While Singer Was Inside





Los Angeles police have arrested 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz in connection with a brazen March 9, 2026 shooting at Rihanna’s Pacific Palisades residence





Authorities say Ortiz fired at least 10 rounds from an AR-15 into the home while the singer was present. No one was injured, but the attack triggered an immediate lockdown, neighborhood evacuation, and heavy police response.





Ortiz now faces attempted murder charges. Bail is set at $10.225 million.





Investigators have not released a motive. The incident once again exposes the security risks that follow even the most protected celebrities.



SOURCE TMZ