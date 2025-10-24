Woman arrested after claiming to be Eminem’s wife to avoid paying Restaurant bill

A woman has been arrested for claiming to be rapper Eminem’s wife to avoid paying the Restaurant bill

TMZ reports that the Florida resident, Jennifer Kleber, said she was the Detroit rapper’s wife while eating at Darrell’s Dog Gone Good Diner in Silver Springs, where she ate a hearty meal but refused to pay the bill on Monday (Oct. 20).



According to the police report, the manager remembered her and said she had several outstanding bills at the eatery. This time, when police showed up, she told them that her “spouse” is Em and that he would be footing the bill.

She also claimed that he has paid for her before, which is why she thought he had “unlimited money.”

Kleber told police that she only had $10 to her name, while her meal cost $27.55. Her order reportedly included French toast, a bacon cheese sandwich, soda, and a chocolate milk.

The 54-year-old was arrested and booked at a local jail for defrauding an innkeeper.

While Eminem isn’t married to Kleber, he is currently in a relationship with his stylist, Katrina Malota.