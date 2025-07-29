woman arrested for setting her ex-boyfriend’s house ablaze in South Africa

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for setting her ex-boyfriend’s house ablaze in Limpopo, South Africa.

The arson incident occurred at Steve Biko, Phase 4, in Villa Nora Policing area on Friday, 25 July 2025, at about 05:00.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the male complainant was sleeping in his house when his ex-girlfriend knocked at the door, and he did not open.

She started breaking the windows. He woke up and sought assistance from the neighbors, and that’s when the suspect burned down the house.

Police were called to the scene and opened a case of arson.

They immediately commenced with investigations, and the suspect was successfully apprehended.

The total damage is estimated at R520,000, including all belongings that were destroyed in the fire.

The suspect appeared before the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 28 July 2025, facing a charge of arson.

The Police investigations are continuing.