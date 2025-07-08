Woman diagnosed with brain damage after inhaling her boyfriend’s fart under covers continually

In an unusual and alarming health incident, a woman was diagnosed with hydrogen sulfide poisoning, reportedly caused by prolonged exposure to her boyfriend’s flatulence while sleeping under the same covers.

The case, which has sparked both concern and amusement, highlights the potential dangers of seemingly harmless bodily functions.

According to medical reports, the woman experienced severe dizziness and nausea, eventually leading to her collapse.

Emergency services were promptly called, and she was rushed to the hospital where doctors identified the cause as hydrogen sulfide poisoning.

The couple’s sleeping arrangement, where the woman preferred to keep the blanket over her head, exacerbated the situation by trapping the gas, leading to her inhaling dangerous levels night after night.

Despite initial denials from the boyfriend, further investigation revealed his habit of flatulence under the covers, a detail that medical professionals found both baffling and critical to the diagnosis.

Following weeks of treatment, the woman has recovered, but the couple has since adopted new sleeping arrangements, including separate blankets and open windows to prevent future incidents.

Medical experts have described this as one of the strangest cases they have encountered, emphasizing the importance of ventilation and awareness of potential health risks in close quarters.

This toxic gas, produced in small amounts during digestion, can be hazardous in high concentrations, as noted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA warns that exposure to high levels of hydrogen sulfide can result in severe health issues, including brain damage and, in extreme cases, death.

This incident is not the first to link flatulence to health issues, though it is notably severe. A similar, less critical case was reported by Vice, where a woman developed a sinus infection after her boyfriend farted in her face.