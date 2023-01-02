Woman Dies After A Gynaecologist Mistakenly Cuts Her Intestines During Birth

Jacob Ngarivhume wrote;

Today we laid to rest my 34 year old niece Kudzai Gweme in Domboshava.

She died giving birth. Dr Simango, a senior gynaecologist operated her to deliver her third child two weeks ago.

He mistakenly cut her intestines during that routine C-section operation. We have been reliably informed that he was told of the mistake but he went on to close the womb without notifying others to correct the situation.

Kudzai then developed complications and they did a second operation to correct it. Four doctors participated in the second operation. And they informed the family that the error has been solved.

Be that as it may Kudzi did not improve. They did another scan at Parirenyatwa and confirmed that they needed to do a third operation to clean up sections they overlooked during the second operation.

To prepare her for operation they administered two pints of blood. She immediately reacted to it and suffered cardiac arrest while admitted at the ICU of Parirenyatwa.

She died later that morning while on an obsolete ventilator on life support.

I wrote about this on my Twitter handle a few days ago. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals then responded to media articles quoting me by denying that Kudzai was not admitted at Parirenyatwa.

The strange behavior from the hospital is that they seem to be more concerned about protecting their doctors, Simango in particular, than to look into the case objectively and investigate how this happened so that they help save more lives in future.

They are now distancing themselves from the case as if they know nothing about it.

They pay no attention to the life of a 34 year old mother who succumbed to a horrible mistake from their doctors leaving behind three little angels who now have to grow up without a mother. The little one born on the day survived and has to grow up without a mother.

No investigation is being done except for them to deny that she was not their patient. This is what happens when a nation is ruined by bad governance. Facilities collapse and moral values go down the drain.

People get away with murder, and criminals are protected. Citizens are demonized in an effort to make sure that those who commit crimes are protected. This is sad. Rest in peace Kudzi, good night my darling. We will miss you and only see you in your two sons and daughter who survived to tell the story. 😭💔