WOMAN DIES AT BOYFRIENDS HOUSE DURING SLEEPOVER – POLICE

A sleepover has turned tragic for a 26-year-old woman of Lusaka, who lost her life after allegedly being electrocuted.

The victim, Catherine, whose other details are not yet known, is believed to have gone to stay over at her boyfriend John Banda’s house in Mazabuka.

While there, she allegedly touched an extended cable and was electrocuted.

The victim was discovered by the boyfriend’s friend, who owns the house, and the matter was reported to the police.

Police have launched investigations into the incident and are searching for the victim’s boyfriend, whom they need to question.

Southern Province Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on Wednesday, April 17th, around 22:10 hours.

He said the incident was reported by Christopher Lubasi, a housemate of the victim’s boyfriend.

“The reporter reported that Catherine, aged 26, of Kaleya Station, believed to be from Lusaka, was electrocuted by electricity. This was after the deceased touched an extended cable, which was connected from the one-way socket to the adapter, using her left hand. Physical injuries were seen on the left hand fingers, with some skin coming out due to burns, and no other physical injuries were seen on the body,” he said.

Mr Daka said the deceased is believed to have been staying at her boyfriend’s house, John Banda, believed to be around 20 years old and a herbalist who is currently at large.

He said the reporter had left home around 10:00 hours for his personal business and returned around 21:00 hours to discover the deceased in his house.

