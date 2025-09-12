WOMAN DIES DURING FOOD STAMPEDE AT KAMWALA MOSQUE, SEVERAL LEFT INJURED





Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa Mourns Death, Calls for Enhanced Saftey/Security Measures During Food Distribution

A 53 year old woman of Misisi Compound, Maureen Zulu, died on the spot during a food stampede that left several others injured and hospitalized, during an alms giving event held at the Kamwala’s Ghausia Mosque, Lusaka.





The incident happened on Monday 8 September 2025, as hundreds of would-be beneficiaries, predominantly from Misisi compound, pushed and shoved as they impatiently waited for the gates of the mosque to open so as to secure the coveted 10 Kg bag of breakfast meali-meal.





When the gates opened, an uncontrollable rush for the limited commodity resulted in a stampede that left Maureen Zulu with fatal head injuries as she bled from the ears and nose, while several other victims were left injured and received treatment from the nearby Kamwala Urban Clinic.





And Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa who has confirmed the incident has described it as unfortunate, and has promised to engage the organizers to enhance safety measures, as they carry out their charitable causes.





11 September 2025

Ghousia Mosque, Kamwala

LUSAKA