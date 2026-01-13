Woman dies four months after doctors left scissors inside her stomach during surgery

A Nigerian woman, Aishatu Umar, has d!ed four months after surgeons left a pair of scissors inside her stomach during a surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Center in Kano State

The mother of five passed away on Sunday, January 11, 2026 during a corrective surgery to remove the scissors.

Aisha’s brother-in-law, Abubakar Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Monday said she had undergone a surgery at the hospital in September 2025.

After the surgery, Aisha suffered excruciating abdominal pain for four months, prompting the family to take her back to the hospital.

Tests and scans revealed that a pair of scissors had been left inside her abdomen.

Unfortunately, Aisha passed away during the operation probably because the scissors was left inside his body for a long period of time.

“The woman you see here is Aishatu Umar. She was a sister-in-law to me, She passed away yesterday around 1:00 AM. She is survived by her husband and five children,” he wrote.

“Living in Kano, she fell ill a few months ago and underwent surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Center in September.

“Following the surgery, she suffered from severe abdominal pain. Whenever she went back to the hospital, she was only given pain relievers. She suffered this pain for four months.

“Just two days ago, tests and scans were finally conducted, revealing that a pair of scissors had been left inside her body during the September operation.

“Efforts were being made to perform a corrective surgery yesterday, but her time had run out, and she passed away.

“​Is this not pure negligence? Truly, every soul has its appointed time, but how can professional doctors forget scissors inside a patient? This tarnishes the reputation of healthcare workers and health authorities.

“We call on the Kano State Government to investigate and take action. We call on the health regulatory bodies to investigate and take action. We demand justice for Aishatu Umar.”