Woman finds dead pregnant daughter-in-law underneath bed as fingers points to her son



POLICE have revealed that a 21-year-old pregnant woman in Lusaka’s Marapodi Compound was found lifeless under the bed in her room and wrapped up in a bed sheet by he mother in law





Preliminary investigations suggest that Maureen Chama was beaten by her husband, Samuel Himwaba, who is reportedly on the run , following an argument on Friday which led to the homicide.





It is reported that on Saturday morning, the deceased’s mother-in-law, Christine Katongo, discovered the body after becoming concerned that neither her son nor daughter-in-law had woken up.





“Preliminary findings reveal that the deceased, who was nine months pregnant, was last seen alive on December 27, 2024 at about 18:00 hours when she returned from shopping for baby clothes with her husband, Samuel Himwaba, aged 24.”



“Later that evening, it is reported that Samuel Himwaba found the deceased with another man at a bar within Marapodi Compound. An altercation ensued, during which he allegedly beat her and dragged her home,” police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed.





Katongo at approximately 08:30 hours became concerned when neither her son nor daughter-in-law had woken up. Upon checking their room, she discovered the deceased lying under the bed wrapped in a bedsheet.





According to the police, the body was positioned face up, with visible injuries, including a swollen forehead and face, and blood coming from her mouth.



Police officers visited the scene and secured the body and deposited it at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary for a post-mortem examination.





Hamoonga said a docket of the case has been opened, and investigations are underway.



“The suspect, Samuel Himwaba, is currently at large, and efforts to locate him are ongoing,” stated Hamoonga.





“The Zambia Police Service is appealing to anyone with information that could assist in apprehending the suspect to come forward.”



Meanwhile, Hamoonga dispelled rumours that the mother-in-law of the deceased, Christine Katongo was detained by police.





“Criminal liability is not transferred even if the reporter in this case is the mother of the suspect,” clarified Hamoonga.



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba December 30, 2024