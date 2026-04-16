A 52-year-old woman identified as Joke has accused her former partner of forcing her to tattoo his name across her face and body hundreds of times during their relationship.

Joke, who is from Rotterdam in UK, claims the man subjected her to repeated tattoo sessions between 2020 and 2021, allegedly using a cheap tattoo machine purchased online. She said around 250 markings, including his name, initials and phrases such as “property of,” were inked onto her skin, leaving nearly 90 per cent of her body covered. Her former partner has denied the allegations, maintaining that all the tattoos were done with her consent.

Joke alleges that the tattoos were deliberately placed on parts of her body where her ex believed she had been touched by others. After the relationship ended, she reported the matter to police, but no charges were brought, with the case reportedly complicated by claims of consent.

With the help of a good Tattoo artist, Joke has been undergoing extensive laser tattoo removal. Han said she was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction when she first sought help, which he linked to the alleged abuse.

He questioned the claim of consent, saying: “Any reasonable person knows someone wouldn’t voluntarily get tattoos near the eye, on the nose or on the ear. But ultimately, the authorities couldn’t pursue it because it was legally difficult to prove. Her ex claimed she consented. For Joke, that feels like an injustice.”

Woman ?forced? to get partner?s name tattooed 250 times over her face and body shares amazing transformation

A fundraiser launched by the organisation to support her treatment has raised more than £26,000, exceeding its target, with the full process expected to cost over £25,000.

Joke has already seen significant progress, with most of the tattoos removed from her face, and hopes to be completely free of the ink by the end of the year. Reflecting on her experience, she said: “Someone who has been deeply hurt can rise again. If I can do it, so can someone else.”