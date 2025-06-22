Woman goes viral after weaving dead grandmom’s loc in her hair as tribute: ‘She stays with me’

Everyone handles grief differently. Ari Davis decided to honor her late grandma, Gwendolyn Powell, in a unique and personal way. Davis revealed her decision to blend her grandmother’s loc into her own hair in a viral video that has earned the love of many netizens.

Davis told People, “My grandma has been growing her locs since she was young, and I’ve always known her to have them.”

Davis and her grandmother shared mutual respect and admiration. Davis referred to Powell as a “superstar” in her life, a role model and activist who fought for justice while growing up during segregation.

“She was a major activist in high school and participated in the March on Washington,” Davis said. “She was also a trailblazer in her professional life, working at IBM when it was unheard of for Black women to do so.”

Beyond their common experiences and ideals, Davis and her grandma had a physical connection.

“We looked alike, and I always say we have the same face. My daughter looks just like me, so it’s like the fourth generation of our face,” Davis tearfully shared. “It’s funny how things come full circle like that. She was always there for me, and I was there for her, especially in her later years.”

Her grandma had always wanted long hair, and her locs served as a way to protect and grow it. Her grandmother donned the locs for almost 30 years. “Locs were such a symbol of who she was. She took so much pride in them. They were all the way down her back, and she had such a special relationship with her hair,” Davis explained.

So, Davis’ family wanted to take some of her grandmother’s locs “because it still smelled like her” after she passed away in the hospital.

However, unlike her family members, Davis didn’t want to only have it. She recounted, “It was just automatic. I knew I wanted it in my hair. It felt like the most natural way to honor her.”

“It was just obvious for me to honor her in that way,” Davis said. She kept the loc, which still smelled like her grandmother’s hair, in a bag that was provided in the hospital.

“I kept two locs that I thought were good quality, and I knew I wanted to install one in my hair,” she said.

Davis’ aunt wanted to help with the process, but due to the hectic nature of funeral planning, she resorted to her longtime hairstylist, who also wore locs.

It took a lot of heart to put the loc into her own hair. During the process, Davis learned about the intricate details of locking hair. “My stylist locked my hair into a little loc, then attached my grandma’s loc to it,” Davis recalled. “I learned so much in that moment. It felt like I was walking in my grandmother’s footsteps, even if it was just for one loc.”