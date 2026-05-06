Woman seeks divorce after 3 months of marriage, returns dowry

A woman, Fatima Usman, on Tuesday, May 5, sought divorce from her husband, Sulaiman Adamu, at Magajin Gari Shari’a Court in Kaduna State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fatima prayed the court to dissolve their marriage of three months through Khul’i (a type of divorce where a woman returns her dowry in exchange for her freedom).

“The dowry is N100,000 but I am willing to pay half of the dowry which is N50,000,” she said.

The judge, Malam Yakubu Abdullahi, asked the defendant if he agreed to what the complainant said.

Abdullahi answered “Yes, it’s okay by me.”

The judge further explained that in Islam, when a woman wants a divorce, she is allowed to return her dowry which could be higher or less than the actual dowry paid to her.

The judge ruled that their marriage had been dissolved and that she should pay back the dowry immediately.