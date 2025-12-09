Woman Sentenced for Setting Ex-Boyfriend on Fire During an Argument

Kalena Stubbs, a 51-year-old woman from Mississippi, received a 20-year prison sentence for setting her ex-boyfriend on fire during an argument, leaving him with life-altering burns. Investigators learned the truth months later after the victim recovered enough to speak.

Stubbs pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Madison County Circuit Court. According to Local 12 News, prosecutors said the attack happened inside their home, where a fight escalated until she soaked him in lighter fluid and set him on fire.

Deputies responded on January 16 after getting a call about a man with severe burns. They arrived to find the victim with third-degree injuries across his torso, arms, and face. His clothes were not burned at all, which raised questions about how the fire started.

Authorities said Stubbs claimed he fell into the fireplace while holding lighter fluid. Investigators found an open bottle on the mantle that showed no signs of flame damage. She also admitted to changing his clothes before calling 911, which deepened their suspicions.

The victim could not speak because of his injuries, but months of treatment helped him recover enough to tell investigators what happened. He said Stubbs poured lighter fluid on him and set him on fire during the argument, confirming what officers had suspected from the start.

The district attorney said the victim’s injuries were among the worst the office had seen and will affect him for the rest of his life. He added that the sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and the long recovery the victim continues to face.