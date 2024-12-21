woman sentenced to three life terms for k!lling her sister, brother-in-law and church member for insurance payouts

A 42-year-old South African woman, Nonhlanhla Cynthia Mbele, has been sentenced for k!lling her sister, brother-in-law and church member for insurance payouts.

The Durban High Court on Friday, December 20, 2024, sentenced Mbele and her accomplice, Mthofi Cyril Msipho (53) to three terms of life and 45 years imprisonment each, following their conviction on three counts of m8rder and three counts of conspiracy to commit m8rder.

Mbele was sentenced to a further 45 years imprisonment for three counts of defrauding Capitec Bank/Centriq Life Insurance of over R300 000.

Before the incidents, Mbele devised a plan to enrich herself through fraudulent claims from funeral policies. Between June 2019 and September 2020, she obtained funeral cover plans through Capitec Bank Limited/ Centriq Life Insurance Company Limited (Capitec), insuring several members of her immediate family as well as people known to her.

Mbele made herself the policyholder and the beneficiary of these policies. She persuaded her son to do the same, and he also obtained various funeral plans where he insured members of his extended family.

He was the nominated beneficiary on these policies, at his mother’s behest. According to the policy, Capitec undertook to pay out double the cover amount if the assured person died due to an accident or unnatural causes.

Between 15 July 2019 and 26 June 2020, Mbele colluded with Msipho, who in turn sought the assistance of others to have Suzan Xolo (her biological sister), Thamsanqa Mthembu (someone she knew from church, and Thulani Mdlalose (her brother-in-law) k!lled.

Following their deaths, Mbele lodged a claim with the insurer and was paid out. Thereafter, she paid Msipho for his assistance.

The complainants in the conspiracy to commit murder charges were also insured by Mbele but they managed to escape, as Mbele’s plans to have them killed did not materialise.

They were arrested after someone privy to Mbele’s scheme notified two of the complainants in a conspiracy to commit murder charges that their lives were in danger.

In court, Advocate Nadira Moosa led the evidence of Mbele’s son, a Sction 204 witness, as well as some of the deceased’s family members. Mbele’s son said that while he obtained the insurance policies, it was on the instruction of his mother (Mbele) who further controlled the bank accounts and the cards.

The family members of the deceased testified that they were not aware of the life insurance policies taken out by Mbele, nor did they benefit from the payouts. The Section 204 witness explained how he had warned the complainants of Mbele’s plans to kill them.

In addition, the state submitted Victim Impact Statements compiled by Mbele’s mother and sister and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Thandeka Nadi Mofokeng.

In her statement, Mbele’s mother said that the incident has left her traumatised and devastated. She said that she would never understand how Mbele could have arranged for the murder of her sister. She said Mbele’s actions were brutal and selfish.

Mbele’s sister said that she feels stressed and frustrated. She said that Mbele had brought misery and poverty to their family.

Msipho and Mbele were sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment for the murders and 15 years imprisonment each on each count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Mbele was sentenced to a further 15 years imprisonment on each count of fraud. Their sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence, and we commend the work done by the prosecution and other stakeholders. Together with our partners in the crime prevention cluster, we will continue to fight for justice on behalf of the victims of crime.