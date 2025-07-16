

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest



A 33-year-old woman from Penhalonga has been convicted of stealing US$5,000 from her employer and using part of the stolen cash to pay a traditional healer in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest through spiritual means.

Shylet Maposa, of Redwing Mine Compound, was convicted of theft by Mutare magistrate Annie Ndiraya after pleading guilty to the charges. She was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, although part of the sentence was suspended.

The court heard that the complainant, Sharlot Chinonzwa (28), who works for Betterbrands Company at Redwing Mine, had secured US$5,000 inside a jacket in her wardrobe. Maposa, who had been entrusted with keys to Chinonzwa’s home for domestic duties, betrayed that trust by stealing the money.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Zulu told the court that the theft came to light when Chinonzwa noticed the cash was missing and reported the matter to the police. Investigations swiftly led to Maposa’s arrest last week.

“She confessed to taking the money and said she had used part of it to cater for her family’s needs. She also admitted to having paid US$1,300 to a sangoma (traditional healer) in Dangamvura, claiming she wanted to spiritually protect herself from arrest,” said Zulu.

Following her arrest, police managed to recover US$3,500 from Maposa. However, US$1,500 remains unaccounted for.

Magistrate Ndiraya suspended seven months of Maposa’s sentence on condition of good behaviour over the next five years, and a further seven months on condition that she restitutes the outstanding US$1,500. The remaining ten months were commuted to 350 hours of community service, which she will serve at Tsvingwe Clinic.

The case has sparked public interest over Maposa’s use of stolen money for spiritual protection, highlighting how desperation can drive people to make irrational decisions after committing crimes.

Source – H-Metro