Woman Takes Husband to Court for Demanding Lula During Her Periods

A desperate woman went to court seeking protection against her husband whom she claims always threatens to burn down their cabin when she turns down his requests for them to be intimate even during her menstrual cycle.

Grater Nyambizi told the court she lives in constant fear, worried that her husband, Trust Chinyanga, might one day follow through on his threats and kill her in a fit of rage.

“I am terrified by his actions. Every time I deny him sex he pours fuel around our cabin threatening to burn it down with me inside. He even wants me to have sex with him when I am on my periods, yet I am not comfortable with it,” she said.

Nyambizi also alleged that Chinyanga often accuses her of infidelity and has even attacked her with bricks when she returns home late from work.

“He accuses me of having extramarital affairs and attacks me with bricks each time I come home late from work,” she claimed

Husband Defends His Actions

In response, Chinyanga admitted that intimacy was a source of conflict in their marriage but claimed the real issue was Nyambizi’s attitude towards him.

“She denies me my conjugal rights and I only engage in sex with her once a month. The reason why we end up fighting is that she claims to have more money than me and spends more time at work than with me. I expect her to be home around 1 pm every day. What’s more important than our marriage?”



However, Presiding Magistrate Meenal Naratom was deeply concerned about Chinyanga’s expectations and actions, especially his insistence on being intimate during Nyambizi’s menstrual period.

“Why would you force your wife to be intimate with you when she feels uncomfortable?” Magistrate Naratom asked.

In her ruling, Magistrate Naratom granted Nyambizi a protection order and advised the couple to seek marriage counselling.