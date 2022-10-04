WOMAN TO PAY K15,000 PLUS 3 YEARS JAIL SENTENCE FOR BURNING HUBBY ’S GIRLFRIEND

A Chingola woman who poured boiling water on the genitals of her husband’s girlfriend has been sentenced to three years imprisonment and ordered to compensate the victim with K15,000.

But Lucy Tembo, 29, will serve the jail term outside a correctional facility because the sentence slapped on her was suspended.

While serving the suspended punishment, the convict will also be attached to a hospital’s burns department for two months.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail