Woman who faked her entire pregnancy buys a doll to prove she has given birth

A 22-year-old woman from Scotland, Kira Cousins, has publicly apologized after faking an entire pregnancy.

She did not stop there. She also used a silicone doll to pose as a newborn baby just to validate her story and cover the lie.

Cousins deceived family, friends, and even the alleged "father" of the child, going so far as to host a gender reveal party to maintain the ruse.

According to reports, Cousins shared a Facebook post announcing the “birth” of her daughter, stating, “Miss Bonnie-Leigh Joyce Gardner. Born 10/10/25 @ 2:46 am. 5lbs 4oz … All warm and wrapped up today, equally as cute.”

She later posted that the fictional baby had a serious heart condition requiring surgery. In a text to the “father,” Cousins claimed Bonnie-Leigh had passed away, leaving him confused and distraught.

The deception unraveled when Cousins’ mother discovered the silicone doll in her room. In a subsequent apology on Facebook, Cousins confessed, “I wasn’t pregnant.”

“There was no baby. I made it up and kept it going way too far. I faked scans, messages, a whole birth story, and acted like a doll was a real baby,” she wrote.