WOMEN ARE THE WORST PEOPLE TO PUT IN LEADERSHIP – NYIRENDA

LUNDAZI PF Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda says she is disappointed with women, as they are the worst people to put in leadership.

Nyirenda has also asked ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis to resign on moral grounds, accusing her of being a UPND cadre and failing to act against the ruling party which has been giving out mealie meal in Chawama.

She was reacting to Zaloumis, who said that the Commission won’t allow any party cadre to manage elections.

In an interview, Friday, Nyirenda said calling for a by-election 90 days before the dissolution of Parliament showed that the Commission could not run a credible process.

“Is she not UPND herself? She must resign on moral grounds. That means that she has realised that she can’t manage ECZ herself, so she must resign. She is a party cadre for UPND, she has been seen in the regalia, so let her resign and that would be very good. I think that she has realised, so now that she has realised, let her resign so that we can have someone there who is credible, not herself.

In actual fact, the credibility of any particular election starts from the day when the announcement is made. There was no need for a by-election in Chawama because the lawmaker there, who was still supposed to be having that seat, has been taken to court by the UPND government. That shows already that the credibility of that election is questionable because it has been created so that they try to just steal money from the people of Zambia. It lacks credibility from its inception,” she said.

“By them declaring that there should be a by-election in Chawama 90 days before the dissolution of Parliament, it shows that they cannot run credible institutions. That’s why she should resign. She has just realised that she is actually doing the wrong thing. In any case in Zambia, we just take things for granted. And apart from that, the UPND have been giving out mealie meal in Chawama, what has she done as ECZ? She is failing to institute any punishment or maybe tell the UPND to be disqualified because she’s a cadre herself. If there is any credibility to be done, and I’m actually disappointed with women, they are the worst people to put in leadership. So she should just resign and let the right person run that institution”.

She added that distributing mealie meal to voters amounted to vote-buying, a practice which the ECZ Chairperson should have stopped.

“Branding a vehicle is part of campaigns, anyone can brand their vehicle, there is nothing wrong. But there are things that we do not agree with, the openly sharing of mealie meal to would-be voters. That is vote-buying. She who runs ECZ should have nullified this and ordered those people not to continue,” said Nyirenda.

News Diggers