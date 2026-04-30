WOMEN MUST STAND WITH Mutinta Hichilema AS HER FAMILY FACES CONTINUED PUBLIC ATTACKS.





By: Susan Tembo



I watched a video of a fellow aspiring MP raising concern about the silence of the First Lady, Madam Mutinta Hichilema, and the Vice President, Madam Mutale Nalumango, on the situation involving Madam Esther Lungu on the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu. May his soul rest in peace.





And honestly, I hear you. As young women stepping into politics, it’s natural to want to see women stand for each other, especially in moments that feel heavy and emotional.



But I think we also need to pause and look a little deeper.





For years,long before he became President,Hakainde Hichilema has been called all sorts of names, some of them very personal and hurtful. And the truth is, those words don’t just stop with him,they reach home. They reach his wife.





They reach Madam Mutinta Hichilema.



We don’t always talk about that. We don’t see her speak about it. But imagine hearing your husband insulted over and over again in public. That kind of pressure doesn’t just disappear,it stays with you, quietly





So when we talk about standing with women, let’s also remember her. She’s been a victim for so long.





At the same time, the issue you raised is not just political. It’s a sensitive matter between the State and the former First Family. Because of that, not everything will be said or done in public,and that’s okay.





We also need to be honest about roles. The First Lady isn’t an elected official, so expecting her to speak on everything may not be fair. And even for the Vice President, leadership isn’t always about speaking,it’s also about knowing when to hold back and respect the moment.





Silence doesn’t always mean someone doesn’t care. Sometimes, it simply means things are being handled with care, away from the public eye.





As we step into leadership, this is something we all have to learn,how to respond with understanding, not just emotion.





We are all learning. But moments like this shape the kind of leaders we are becoming.



Silence is not weakness,it is often the discipline of leadership.