FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WOMEN’S JOINT OPPOSITION PARTIES’ PRESS CONFERENCE

20/11/2023

There will be a Women’s Joint Opposition Political Parties’ Press Conference on Tuesday the 21st of November 2023 at 09:30 hours to be held at the New Heritage Party Secretariat, along Cedar Road in Woodlands.

The Press Conference will address pertinent issues currently affecting the Women and Politics in the country.

On Behalf of Concerned Political Parties.

Edith Nawakwi- Forum for Development and Democracy- FDD

Chishala Kateka- New Heritage Party- NHP

Saboi Imboela- National Democratic Congress- NDC

Alliance for People’s Congress Party, APC

Christian Democratic Party, CDP

Citizens First, CF

Economic Front, EF

Golden Party Zambia, GPZ

Socialist Party, SP

Patriotic Front, PF

United Party for Nationall Development, UNIP

Zambia Must Prosper, ZMP

Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President – National Democratic Congress, NDC

For inquiries or further information, please contact

Ms. Saboi Imboela- NDC, or

Ms. Olivia Phiri- SP

Note -The live broadcasts will be carried on the Facebook pages of the concerned Political Parties and/ their Presidents/ Representatives.