WOMEN’S JOINT OPPOSITION PARTIES’ PRESS CONFERENCE
20/11/2023
There will be a Women’s Joint Opposition Political Parties’ Press Conference on Tuesday the 21st of November 2023 at 09:30 hours to be held at the New Heritage Party Secretariat, along Cedar Road in Woodlands.
The Press Conference will address pertinent issues currently affecting the Women and Politics in the country.
On Behalf of Concerned Political Parties.
Edith Nawakwi- Forum for Development and Democracy- FDD
Chishala Kateka- New Heritage Party- NHP
Saboi Imboela- National Democratic Congress- NDC
Alliance for People’s Congress Party, APC
Christian Democratic Party, CDP
Citizens First, CF
Economic Front, EF
Golden Party Zambia, GPZ
Socialist Party, SP
Patriotic Front, PF
United Party for Nationall Development, UNIP
Zambia Must Prosper, ZMP
Issued by:
Saboi Imboela
President – National Democratic Congress, NDC
Ms. Saboi Imboela- NDC, or
Ms. Olivia Phiri- SP
Note -The live broadcasts will be carried on the Facebook pages of the concerned Political Parties and/ their Presidents/ Representatives.