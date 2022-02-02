WONDERFUL GROUP OF COMPANIES FERTILISER PLANT MAKING PROGRESS

Lusaka: 02. 02.2022 – ZDA Applauds United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Limited for Actualising Pledged Investment.

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) is elated with the speed at which United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Limited which is part of the Wonderful Group of Companies is moving at in constructing the Fertilizer Plant.

The company acquired an Investment Certificate from the ZDA in the last quarter of the year 2021 for the construction of a Fertilizer Plant at a projected cost of USD 308 million and already they have hit the ground running in constructing the Plant.

Speaking during a familiarization tour of the construction works, ZDA Acting Director General Albert Halwampa said the Agency is happy with the progress and that it will continue to support the project till its fruition.

Mr. Halwampa said the Agency is also pleased that the company is not only looking at servicing the local market but is also looking at the export market which will increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“We want to make sure together we create wealth and employment for the people of Zambia,” he stated.

Mr. Halwampa noted that the Agency does not want to see the project fail as everybody was waiting for the commissioning of the project.

The ZDA chief added that what makes the project more appealing is the fact that it is environmentally friendly without carbon emissions and makes it eligible for the Green Fund.

Meanwhile, United Capital Fertilizer Company Limited Board Member Roy Mwamba said the company is way ahead of the planned schedule.

Mr. Mwamba said the test operations of the plant are expected to start in June this year adding that the plant is scheduled for an official launch in July this same year.

He revealed that the company intends to manufacture fertilizers that are customized to cater for the specific needs of the soils in the three agro-ecological regions of the country.

He stated that currently, the company has created 450 jobs for local Zambians and will need an additional 150 workers by March this year.

The Plant whose capacity is about 300, 000 metric tons per annum is expected to reduce the cost of fertilizer on the local market as the key raw materials in the production process will be sourced locally.

It is hoped that the reduced cost will ensure that local farmers are able to easily access affordable agricultural inputs.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Company Limited was graced by the Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango in November 2021.