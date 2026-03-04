🇿🇲 EDITOR’S NOTE | Words, Power & Grief Politics: M’membe Arrest Debate

Fred M’membe, leader of the Socialist Party, has walked out of police detention after his arrest over remarks linked to the burial impasse surrounding former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The arrest immediately triggered a political storm, with competing narratives emerging across Zambia’s public space.

One narrative suggests that Dr. M’membe was arrested simply for calling for the burial of the late president. Another narrative argues that the arrest followed the language he used while making that appeal. Those two positions now sit at the centre of a wider national debate about political speech, responsibility and the boundaries of public rhetoric during moments of national grief.

Calls for closure around President Lungu’s burial have not come from one political camp alone. Church leaders, civic voices, opposition figures and members of the ruling party have all publicly appealed for dialogue between government and the Lungu family. Many of those appeals have emphasised dignity, reconciliation and the need to resolve the impasse calmly. None of those voices have been detained.

This context raises a difficult but necessary question. Was Dr. M’membe detained because he called for the burial of President Lungu, or because of how he framed that call?

In the statement that has circulated widely online, Dr. M’membe went beyond appealing for burial and questioned what President Hakainde Hichilema “wanted with the body,” going as far as asking whether the President wanted to “eat it.”

Within our cultural and linguistic context, such language carries sharp meaning. References to “eating” a person are not interpreted as casual metaphor. They often carry undertones associated with ritual harm or witchcraft accusations.

Those undertones matter in a country where grief surrounding the late president remains raw. Public figures understand the weight of language, especially when speaking into a tense national moment. Words can clarify, but they can also ignite suspicion.

The burial dispute itself remains a sensitive and unresolved matter involving the state and the family of the late president. Resolution requires cooperation, trust and quiet negotiation. It cannot be unlocked by accusations or insinuations broadcast in emotionally charged public language.

None of this erases the equally important democratic question about freedom of expression. Political leaders must be able to criticise government decisions and speak openly about national issues. Zambia’s democracy depends on that freedom. At the same time, that freedom comes with responsibility, particularly when the words used carry cultural meanings that can inflame grief or deepen mistrust.

Dr. M’membe is not an inexperienced figure in Zambia’s political and intellectual life. Few public actors understand the power of language better than he does. This reality makes the present debate less about censorship and more about judgement. Leaders who master the pen and the microphone also carry the burden of knowing how those tools shape public emotion.

The real challenge for Zambia now lies beyond one arrest. The nation still faces the unresolved question that triggered the dispute in the first place: how to bring dignified closure to the burial of a former head of state while preserving national unity.

Political leaders across the spectrum will have to decide whether their words will move the country toward that closure or keep the wounds open longer than necessary.

© The People’s Brief | Editors