Work Together, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba  Pleads with Opposition

Work Together, Mwamba Pleads with Opposition



Senior Patriotic Front member of the Central Committee, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has repeated his earlie plea for the Opposition to demonstrate unity and actively work together to defeat the ruling UPND.





He bemoaned that the Opposition were fielding numerous candidates there by splitting the votes.





“Why can’t we work together? Kasama Mayoral race will be like Chawama where the Opposition have fielded 3 strong candidates. This will give undue advantage to the ruling UPND”.





The Chawama By-elevtion has attracted; Morgan Muunda (United Party for National Development – UPND), Bright Nundwe (Forum for Democracy and Development – FDD)

Alfred Ndeweni (Exodus Party for Peace and Prosperity – EPPP)

James Phiri (National Democratic Congress – NDC),Davison Mulenga (Citizens First – CF) Ntazana Musukuma (Leadership Movement – LM) George Mwenya (Independent) and Elijah Siatwambo (Independent).