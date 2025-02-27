WORK WITH THE GOVERNMENT FOR NATIONAL PROGRESS, URGES RPP PRESIDENT LESLIE CHIKUSE



Lusaka, Zambia – February 27, 2025 – Republican Progressive Party (RPP) President Leslie Chikuse has emphasized the importance of citizen engagement and collaboration with the government to address Zambia’s challenges and drive national development.





Speaking on the achievements and hurdles faced by the UPND-led administration since the 2021 elections, Chikuse called for unity and active participation from all Zambians to support the government’s efforts.





Chikuse has since acknowledged the significant strides made by the UPND government, particularly in implementing key policies such as free education, debt restructuring, and large-scale employment in sectors like health, education, and security.





He highlighted the recruitment of thousands of teachers, health workers, and military personnel, noting that these efforts have come at a considerable cost but are crucial for national development.





However, he also pointed out ongoing challenges, including the underutilization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and corruption in some areas.





“Despite these issues, the government has a systematic approach to fighting corruption. The UPND administration has pursued evidence-based investigations and ensured fairness, targeting individuals from both the ruling party and the opposition,” he said.





And Chikuse who is also UPND Alliance spokesperson has stressed the need for Zambians to move beyond mere criticism and actively engage with the government.





He urged citizens to take advantage of initiatives like the increased CDF per constituency and further called for sensitization programs to educate the public on how to effectively utilize such funds through cooperatives and community projects.





“Let us not just sit down and complain on social media,” Chikuse said. “Let us work together to add value. The government is trying hard to curb the cost of living and improve production, but we must also play our part.”





The RPP leader has also emphasized the importance of unity, urging Zambians to avoid tribalism and divisive rhetoric.



He reminded citizens that the UPND government is committed to protecting all Zambians, regardless of political affiliation, and is working to address systemic issues like corruption and inefficiency in public service.



“We are one Zambia, one nation,” he said. “Let us be brothers’ keepers and support the government in its efforts to improve our lives. There will always be challenges, but with unity and collaboration, we can overcome them.”





In a conversation with a named daily tabloid, Mr. Chikuse also addressed concerns about the recent announced new currency denominations, that include the 500 Kwacha note, explaining that the move is aimed at improving the monetary system and ensuring security in financial transactions.





He reassured citizens that the size of the currency does not reflect the health of the economy but rather the need to adapt to changing demands and supply chains.





Chikuse also highlighted the government’s efforts to increase production, particularly in agriculture, following improved rainfall patterns.





He expressed optimism that these efforts, coupled with continued investment in key sectors, would lead to economic stability and growth.



