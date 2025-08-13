S33x workers repossess motorcycle over non-payment in South Africa

Sex workers repossess motorcycle over non-payment in Verulam CBD, KZN



Two sex workers were found in possession of a Dimentro electric motorcycle they repossessed due to non-payment for their services.





Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a tip from a concerned member of the public about two known female drug users pushing a motorcycle on Todd Street in the Verulam CBD. Officers arrived to find the women near the Verulam Train Station with the scooter.





Upon questioning, the women revealed they are sex workers. They explained that a male client had engaged their services late Thursday afternoon, offering to pay them R100 each. The client used the services of all three women through the night but only had R100 to pay one of them.





The two unpaid women withheld the scooter’s keys as collateral while the client arranged to pay the outstanding R200. After waiting several hours with no return from the client, the women decided to push the motorcycle from Wick Street to the train station, hoping to find someone to buy the motorcycle.





RUSA officers traced the registered owner of the motorcycle and discovered it belonged to a business. A company representative later arrived and recovered the scooter.



No charges were reported at the time.