Zimbabwe S33x workers want to be called pleasure managers

Sex workers in Bulawayo have called for greater recognition and respect for their profession, including replacing what they describe as derogatory labels with more dignified terms such as “pleasure managers.”

The calls were made during a Health parliamentary portfolio committee consultative meeting held in the city recently.

Speaking at the meeting, Faith Ncube, one of the sex workers, said they wanted to operate freely and without harassment from law enforcement officers.

“We want respect. Derogatory names such as sex workers or prostitutes should be changed — we want to be called pleasure managers, not sex workers,” Ncube said.

“We are offering our services to various men of different classes, including some well-known members of society, but we cannot disclose their names.”

Ncube argued that their work contributes to the national economy, citing that they pay fines and use their income to support their families. She further urged the government to decriminalise sex work, saying it should be treated like any other profession.

“Our profession does not require any qualifications. One needs to be smart in order to market herself. Some of us want to get married and settle down, but life’s pressures make it difficult to quit because of the quick money,” she added.

Another sex worker, who identified herself as Barbra, said legal recognition would improve their access to healthcare and protection from abuse.

“We hear there are Young Women 4ED and Mine Workers 4ED. We also want to be recognised and treated humanely,” she said.

Sexual Rights Centre consultant Saul Utete supported their calls, arguing that if the state accepts their money for taxes, fines, and school fees, their work should not be stigmatised.

“They are calling for a standard way of operating their profession and access to benefits like workers in other sectors,” Utete said.

However, Midlands proportional representation MP Perseverance Zhou, a member of the visiting committee, reminded them that prostitution remains illegal in Zimbabwe.

“We told them that the law is very clear — prostitution is illegal in the country, and even our culture does not allow it,” Zhou said.

“If a woman is caught engaging in prostitution, she is insulted, yet when men do the same, society remains silent. But the truth is both sexes take part in this trade.”

Zhou added that the sex workers expressed interest in forming a database and drafting a constitution to help them qualify for formal financial assistance and social support.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing debate between moral, legal, and human rights perspectives on sex work in Zimbabwe — a conversation that continues to divide opinion amid growing advocacy for decriminalisation and workplace protection.

Source – Southern Eye