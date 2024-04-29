WORKING HARD IS THE ONLY WAY OUT OF CHALLENGES – HH AT KAPASA MAKASA UNIVERSITY IN CHINSALI

He writes…

There is only one way out of the challenges we are facing as individuals, family, and nation, and that is working hard.

In our quest to ensure equity, as government, we will ensure that education continues to be accessed freely because this is the best investment and best equaliser.

Work, work, and more work are the only way forward and not tantameni. This is time to work, and we call on every youth out there to continue working hard and putting in your best in everything you do.

This was our message when we visited students at Kapasa Makasa University in Chinsali a short while ago.

The students made a submission that they needed social amenities to support their education.

With my wife and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, and indeed the Hichilema family, we will provide a bus, ambulance, and industrial borehole for the university.

While this will be implemented, we have also directed responsible government departments to provide more services to the institution and urged them to take advantage of CDF to address some of the issues posing as a challenge to students welfare.

This is time for Zambia to work, and indeed, let’s all get involved and get it solved.

May God bless all the students and pupils in our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.