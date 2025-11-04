Working with Hichilema was the right call, it’s paying off – PF MP Kampamba Mulenga

Working with Hichilema was the right call, it’s paying off – PF MP



KALULUSHI PF member of parliament Kampamba Mulenga says her decision to cooperate with the UPND government is paying off, citing a wave of visible development projects that have changed the face of her constituency.

Appearing on Crown TV’s Spotlight programme, Mulenga said the results speak for themselves, from upgraded schools and clinics to youth training and women’s empowerment programmes, all funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





Mulenga noted that under the expanded CDF and decentralisation policy, resources are now reaching local communities faster and being managed more transparently than before.





“Kalulushi is changing before our eyes. We have new classrooms, renovated clinics, and young people being equipped with real skills. That’s what happens when leaders choose cooperation over confrontation,” she said.





Mulenga commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, describing it as one focused on results rather than rhetoric.





According to her, President Hichilema’s commitment to decentralisation has empowered local authorities to deliver development that citizens can directly benefit from.





Turning to the political climate, the Kalulushi lawmaker challenged opposition leaders to offer practical alternatives rather than constant criticism, saying Zambians are hungry for solutions, not slogans.





She added that her allegiance remains with people of Kalulushi, not partisan divisions.





“My duty is to my constituency. If working with the government of the day brings clean water, better schools and jobs then that’s the right call,” she stated.





Mulenga reaffirmed her intention to continue cooperating with the UPND government as the 2026 elections approach, pledging to keep pushing for unity, progress and inclusive growth in Kalulushi.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba November 4, 2025