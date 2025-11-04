Working with Hichilema was the right call, it’s paying off – PF MP Kampamba Mulenga

Working with Hichilema was the right call, it’s paying off – PF MP
KALULUSHI PF member of parliament Kampamba Mulenga says her decision to cooperate with the UPND government is paying off, citing a wave of visible development projects that have changed the face of her constituency.
Appearing on Crown TV’s Spotlight programme, Mulenga said the results speak for themselves, from upgraded schools and clinics to youth training and women’s empowerment programmes, all funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).
Mulenga noted that under the expanded CDF and decentralisation policy, resources are now reaching local communities faster and being managed more transparently than before.
“Kalulushi is changing before our eyes. We have new classrooms, renovated clinics, and young people being equipped with real skills. That’s what happens when leaders choose cooperation over confrontation,” she said.
Mulenga commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, describing it as one focused on results rather than rhetoric.
According to her, President Hichilema’s commitment to decentralisation has empowered local authorities to deliver development that citizens can directly benefit from.
Turning to the political climate, the Kalulushi lawmaker challenged opposition leaders to offer practical alternatives rather than constant criticism, saying Zambians are hungry for solutions, not slogans.
She added that her allegiance remains with people of Kalulushi, not partisan divisions.
“My duty is to my constituency. If working with the government of the day brings clean water, better schools and jobs then that’s the right call,” she stated.
Mulenga reaffirmed her intention to continue cooperating with the UPND government as the 2026 elections approach, pledging to keep pushing for unity, progress and inclusive growth in Kalulushi.
By Sharon Zulu
Kalemba November 4, 2025
Smart Political move ! If the people are happy you become a strong force who can not be moved by a political movement. Certainly fighting political battles of hatred don’t bring about meaning change in the constituencies.
Decentralization will kill and completely remove those politicians who have nothing to offer to a hungry population too tired and over extended to join into the petty politics of name calling. They want clean drinking water , electricity, new housing facilities and education that embraces all. Period. Not how to make you Lord.
An independent MP can now complete favorably with political parties singing slogans and wearing uniforms for recognition but delivering air. Makes politics quiet likeable now.
The ruling party MP’s are not exempt from being cut off if they fail to utilize the available resources to serve the people who put them there. CDF is a double edged sword which will cut both ways. Any wise MP will quickly take up the opportunity to develop their constituencies instead of facing the embarrassment of being fired for incompetence. The voters now have information through education to even remove non performing MP’s through petitions. Why wait for five years. The can legally do themselves a favor and employ someone who will do what they want to see. These are the facts. Change is definitely going to come quickly. Voters will learn how to hire , terminate or suspend an incompetent leader. These new times have come.
Therefore these up coming elections will be an eye opener. Progress and development will play a big role. Who would want to keep an MP more interested in his club than working to develop for the people. Fortunately, there is a trail right now on performance. Those MP who decided for selfish reasons to keep the money in Bank accounts instead of using it to develop there constituencies will have to explain to their people why they made no progress at all.
If any thing CDF will be the spear that will give final the blow to the fading crowd of MP’s who can not read the times. The voters who are the majority don’t care about old political slogans. The want results and responsible actions. CDF will definitely reveal a lot regarding decision making.
It is actually time to say good bye to a lot of enemies of progress denying development to innocent people who are currently suffering on account of partisan politics.
