WORKS AT PRESIDENTIAL BURIAL SITE AT 55% COMPLETION





CONSTRUCTION works at the Presidential burial site where late former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be put to rest is progressing well and on schedule.



A check at the site showed that about 55 percent of the work has been done .

Construction work begun on Monday but the escavation begun on Saturday.





The works are being done by ministry of defence through the The Zambia Army Engineer brigade who are carrying out the works while the ministry of infrastructure is providing material.



Zambia National Service (ZNS) also is providing plant equipment.